OOCL Rolls-out Next Phase of OCEAN Alliance

Following the success of the Day One products introduced earlier this year, Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (OOCL) announced the forthcoming launch of the second phase of the OCEAN Alliance products in April 2018, an improved suite of products providing industry-leading services to customers.

The emphasis on quality services has long been the hallmark of the OOCL brand. Since the inauguration of our services in April 2017, OOCL has made steady progress to meet the requirements of our customers as they find that we are among the top performers in terms of schedule reliability.

In collaboration with our like-minded partners, we have taken every step to ensure best-in-class products are developed and making the necessary service adjustments and fine-tuning of the network in order to meet the evolving needs of the market.

The second phase of the network will roll out more than 40 services by deploying approximately 340 containerships with an estimated total carrying capacity of 3.6 million TEUs to form an enhanced suite of products characterized by a number of improvements in various areas including service coverage, port pair connections, transit times, schedule reliability and operational efficiency.

In our Asia- Europe network , for instance, customers will find our direct services for Northern China and the Baltic as well as the various hubs in the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia will provide excellent connections for their supply chains.

Better transit time connections and additional frequency from the result of revamping our current ATG1 service to focus on the Gulf and Mexico as well as introducing the new ATE2 product to serve the South Atlantic are also some of the modifications we are making to improve our services to customers.

“The progress that we have made since Day One has been most positive and we are very excited and confident with our direction forward in the second phase of products that we have developed,” said Mr. Andy Tung, Chief Executive Officer of OOCL. “We will continue building on our strengths and performance levels to win the vote of confidence from our customers and pave way to a stronger and more competitive position in the market.”