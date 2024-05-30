Rolls-Royce MT30 Selected to Power Japan’s ASEV

Rolls-Royce has been selected to supply the world’s first twin MT30-powered hybrid electro-mechanical propulsion arrangement to power Japan’s Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV), a Japanese destroyer program.

The OEM says the unique power density of the MT30 GT will ensure ship performance is not compromised and will meet the top ship speed requirements associated with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyers.

Other benefits marine gas turbine technology include ultra-low on-board maintenance compared to legacy engines, facilitating crew reductions such as allowing for a smaller engineering department.

KHI will build, assemble and test the MT30 into what is referred to as the ‘compact package engine enclosure’ and will also conduct tests on the whole of the propulsion system.

The MT30 is the world’s most power dense marine gas turbine in service, providing high power in a minimum space while meeting the operation power demand of the future. The MT30 is operating or has been selected for all conceivable propulsion arrangements – mechanical, hybrid and integrated-electric, with power delivered to waterjets, controllable and fixed-pitch propellers, depending on application.

Regionally, the MT30 also supports South Korea’s Daegu-class and Ulsan-class frigates as well as Australia’s Hunter-class frigates.



