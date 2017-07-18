Rolls-Royce Inks Service Deal with Siem Offshore, Subsea 7

Siem Offshore and Subsea 7 have signed a joint three-year service agreement with Rolls-Royce.

The agreement covers a total of 74 offshore vessels. This is the first agreement the two Siem owned companies have signed with the same service provider.

Under the agreement, Rolls-Royce will maintain and service all of the equipment it has delivered to the two companies’ offshore vessels.

At present, aftermarket services account for roughly 40 percent of Rolls-Royce Marine’s revenues.

Long-term agreements account for around a quarter of this. The company is now exploring digital opportunities to provide ship owners with a growing range of new and more effective service solutions. These include new types of services based on surveillance of ships’ operations and equipment from control centers located on shore. Rolls-Royce recently signed its first “power-by the- hour” agreement with the Norwegian logistics and cargo company Nor Lines.