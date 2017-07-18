Marine Link
Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Rolls-Royce Inks Service Deal with Siem Offshore, Subsea 7

July 18, 2017

Photo: Rolls-Royce

Photo: Rolls-Royce

Siem Offshore and Subsea 7 have signed a joint three-year service agreement with Rolls-Royce.

The agreement covers a total of 74 offshore vessels. This is the first agreement the two Siem owned companies have signed with the same service provider.
 
Under the agreement, Rolls-Royce will maintain and service all of the equipment it has delivered to the two companies’ offshore vessels.
 
At present, aftermarket services account for roughly 40 percent of Rolls-Royce Marine’s revenues.
 
Long-term agreements account for around a quarter of this. The company is now exploring digital opportunities to provide ship owners with a growing range of new and more effective service solutions. These include new types of services based on surveillance of ships’ operations and equipment from control centers located on shore. Rolls-Royce recently signed its first “power-by the- hour” agreement with the Norwegian logistics and cargo company Nor Lines.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jul 2017 - The Marine Communications Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News