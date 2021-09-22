Rolls-Royce and Sea Machines Partner on Autonomous Ship Control Solutions

Rolls-Royce and Sea Machines Robotics announced they are working together to deliver remote command, autonomous control and intelligent crew support systems to the marine market.

As part of this agreement, Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems and Sea Machines, the developer of remote-vessel command and autonomous control systems, will join forces on the development and sale of fully and semi-autonomous vessel control systems.

Michael Johnson, CEO and founder of Sea Machines, said, “Our autonomous vessel control products and advanced perception systems are pioneering the revolutionary shift of conventional and manual vessel control effort from human to intelligent technology. Autonomous systems take over routine efforts, reduce stress for crews and thus increase operational predictability and safety. The technology makes shipping more productive, economical and contributes to more sustainable operations.”

Denise Kurtulus, Vice President Global Marine at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said, “As part of our PS 2030 strategy, we are evolving from a propulsion supplier to a provider of integrated sustainable solutions. In the marine sector, we want to provide our customers with complete solutions from ‘bridge to propeller’ with the highest quality customers have come to expect from us.”

The strategic cooperation will focus on products for remote and autonomous vessel control and situational awareness, primarily for yachts, commercial and government vessels. As part of the agreement, Rolls-Royce Power Systems will receive sales and service rights for existing and future Sea Machines products. The two companies will also work together to develop new capabilities to provide customers with advanced total solutions that aggregate and analyze all vessel data and intelligently control vessels based on this information.

Claudius Müller, Head of Business Development of the marine business at Rolls-Royce Power Systems, said, “Following the acquisition of Servowatch and the inclusion of bridge systems into our newly launched mtu NautIQ portfolio, the agreement with Sea Machines is the logical next step.”

Moran David, Chief Commercial Officer at Sea Machines, stated, “Expanding on Sea Machines’ commercially deployed product range, the companies are already aiming at joint efforts reaching far beyond the development of autonomous ship controls.”