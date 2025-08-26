Rolls-Royce Supplies mtu Series 4000 Engines for New Catalina Express Ferry

Rolls-Royce has been selected by Catalina Express of San Pedro, CA (USA) to supply the marine propulsion system for its new high-capacity ferry. The 500-passenger vessel, which will be the largest in the Catalina Express fleet upon completion, will be powered by four mtu 12V4000 M65L engines, delivering a combined output of over 7463 kW (10,000 bhp).

The new ferry is part of the Port of Los Angeles’ $31 million LA MER project, which is funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Via the project, Catalina Express received a $15 million grant, matching it with $15 million of its own investment. The goal of the LA MER project is to test ways to reduce emissions as the Port works toward becoming a zero-emission port.

The new 42-meter ferry, which will be able to reach speeds up to 37 knots, will replace three older Catalina Express vessels maintaining capacity and increasing environmental performance. The vessel will serve as a next-generation leader of the fleet, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainable operations.

Rolls-Royce’s mtu Series 4000 M65L engines are known for their exceptional reliability, efficiency, quiet operation and environmental compliance, utilizing advanced emissions control technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.

The engines, which are EPA Tier 4-certified, offer best-in-class emission performance and will be paired with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system and a future diesel particulate filter (DPF) system once certified by CARB to meet the CARB commercial harbor craft regulations, as well as U.S. Coast Guard acceptance for safety.

Designed by Incat Crowther of Lafayette, LA, the new ship is being constructed by Marine Group Boat Works of Chula Vista, CA. The ship’s engines will be integrated with an mtu monitoring and control system and Hamilton brand waterjets. MSHS Pacific Power Group of Kent, WA serves as the distribution partner for the project and will oversee the custom packaging, installation and sea trials of the propulsion system. The mtu engines are scheduled for delivery in Q4 2025, with completion of the vessel expected in late 2026.

Together, MSHS Pacific Power and Rolls-Royce will provide service and maintenance support for the engines throughout their operational life.