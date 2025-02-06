Rolls-Royce and Triveni to Work Together on Marine Gas Turbines for Indian Market

Rolls-Royce Marine North America and Triveni Engineering and Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to collaborate on programs for 4 MW marine gas turbine generators (GTG) for customers in India.

This would include several key areas, including design, development, and manufacturing of the marine GTGs and comprehensive sales and support activities.

"Rolls-Royce has a proven track record of powering some of the world’s most advanced naval platforms, including the U.S. Navy's DDG-51 destroyer. India is a key strategic growth market for RollsRoyce and we are confident that our industry-leading marine gas turbine generators are an ideal choice to power the Indian Navy’s future fleet," said John Shade, EVP for US Business Development and Future Programs, Rolls-Royce Defence.

The U.S. Navy’s DDG-51-class, the most extended production program for surface warships in the history of the U.S. Navy, has received over 200 Rolls-Royce AG9140 generator sets, with three sets per ship, each delivering 3 MW of power.

The AG9140s are powered by the 501-K34 engine, an upgrade of the original 501-K17 model offered to the Spruance class. As the DDG-51 program has evolved and the demand for more electrical power has intensified, Rolls-Royce has responded by developing following-generation capabilities such as the AG9160 generator set developed to deliver even greater controls, reliability, and packaging enhancements.

Each AG9160 will deliver 4 MW at 4160V, 60Hz of electrical power – a 33% increase on its predecessor, the AG9140.

In India, Rolls-Royce is well-positioned with a strong ecosystem for aerospace and defense, and its MTU engines power several vessels of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.