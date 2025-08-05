Royal Canadian Navy Orders New Uncrewed Aircraft Systems

The Government of Canada has awarded two contracts to MDA Space to equip the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN)’s Halifax-class ships with up to six uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS).

The initial acquisition contract for two UAS is valued at approximately $39 million (including taxes) and the initial in-service support contract has an estimated value of $27 million (including taxes) for a period of five years and could be extended up to 20 years.

These UAS will enhance the RCN’s ability to conduct long-range surveillance and targeting operations.

This investment is part of the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (ISTAR-UAS) project. The project will cover acquisition, integration and long-term in-service support. Initial operational capability is anticipated in 2028, with full operational capability expected in 2032.

“The Royal Canadian Navy’s Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance Uncrewed Aircraft Systems capability is vital in safeguarding Canada’s maritime interests. These advanced systems extend our reach, enhance our situational awareness, and strengthen our ability to respond to emerging threats – both at home and abroad. As Canada continues to face evolving security challenges, this capability ensures our sailors have the equipment they need to successfully conduct operations in a rapidly changing world,” said David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence.





