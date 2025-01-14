Royal Canadian Navy Vessel to Visit Antarctica

On January 10, the Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Margaret Brooke departed Halifax, Canada, on an historic mission - the first circumnavigation of South America and first visit to Antarctica by a Royal Canadian Navy vessel.

As part of Operation PROJECTION – South America, the Harry DeWolf-class Arctic Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV) will visit ports across South America to strengthen international relationships in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada.

While in Antarctica, the ship will support Canadian scientific research, hosting a team of government scientists on board.

The Navy says the mission highlights the unique capabilities of the Harry DeWolf-class, showcasing the vessel’s proven Arctic operational expertise in the Antarctic maritime environment.

In October 2024, the Margaret Brooke returned to Halifax after an eight-week journey covering 7,650 kilometers as part of Operation NANOOK. This operation, a key Canadian Armed Forces mission in the North, involved joint exercises with Arctic nations and allies. During the deployment, the ship’s crew contributed to Canadian Hydrographic Research by conducting Tide Surveys in the Arctic. While visiting Hopedale in Nunatsiavut, the ancestral land of the Labrador Inuit, crew members participated in events for National Truth and Reconciliation Day.



