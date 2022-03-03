Royal Caribbean Orders Engine Maintenance Machines from Chris-Marine

Chris-Marine USA, LLC reports it has been chosen by Royal Caribbean Group (RCG) to supply critical engine maintenance machines for several Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises vessels throughout 2022.

The Scope of Supply includes over 65 Chris-Marine machines such as CPM (Surface Grinding Machine), VRL (Valve Seat and Recess Lathe), VSL (Valve Seat Lathe) and DGL (Deglazing Machine) which are critical to proper engine maintenance on board the ships.

“We are very proud that Royal Caribbean Group has selected us as one of their partners in engine maintenance,” said Alexander Malt, Global Sales & Marketing Director at Chris-Marine. “To supply engine maintenance equipment to one of the world’s leading cruise companies is an honor and we very much look forward to contributing to the safe and efficient running of Royal Caribbean’s cruise ships.”

“We are pleased with Chris-Marine’s responsiveness to our unique business need, which enables RCG in-house riding teams to perform regulatory maintenance on our diesel engines,” said Anders Aasen, Vice President, Global Marine Operations, Royal Caribbean Group.