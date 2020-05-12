Royal IHC to Build Its First Jones Act Dredger

The Netherlands based Royal IHC said it has been awarded a contract to design and build a Jones Act compliant dredger for the North Carolina State Ports Authority (NCSPA) for delivery in 2021.

The water injection dredger will be built at a partner shipyard in the U.S.

“The construction, procurement of the main components, assembly and testing will be performed in the United States (following the Jones Act regulations) and is being managed by the local IHC operations team based in Houston,” said Projects & Services Director Rafael Vorcaro. “We consider this project as an important step to develop the local team and prepare the organization for future projects in the United States”.

The vessel will perform maintenance in the main seaports of Wilmington and Morehead City in order to safeguard the depth of the ports. To do so, it will move sediment from the main channel (with the assistance of natural currents), while keeping the required material within the Cape Fear river system.

The dredger is designed to offer easy maintenance and a smooth operation, Royal IHC said, adding other key design factors include dredge depth, weight and cost. A modular approach helps to support the cost-effectiveness of the vessel and its maintenance, by allowing the easy removal and cleaning of the propulsion units, generator and jet water pump, the builder said.

The dredger will have a flow of 20,000 GPM (4,542m3/h), a dredging depth of 55ft (16.7m), a width jet beam of 27ft (8.2m) and a total installed power of 770 HP (566kW).

“This is IHC’s first U.S. flagged vessel,” says Sales Director America Rafael Habib. “We are very proud to have achieved this important milestone for IHC, which is of key importance in continuing to develop the company’s footprint in the U.S. dredging market.”

The engineering phase is ongoing and the vessel is planned to be delivered in the beginning of 2021.