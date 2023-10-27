Royal IHC to Build Mega 31,000m3 Hopper Dredge for Boskalis

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Shipbuilder Royal IHC announced it has signed a contract to construct a large trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) for dredging contractor Boskalis.

The new TSHD, with a hopper volume of 31,000 m3 will be one of the largest in Boskalis' fleet. It will be built at Royal IHC's yard in Krimpen aan den IJssel, in the Netherlands, for scheduled mid-2026 delivery.

Royal IHC and Boskalis—both based in the Netherlands—have been formally working on the project since 2020, when an agreement was reached for the design and engineering of the state-of-the-art dredge. The partners have been developing "an optimal and future-proof" design featuring an optimized underwater hull design and advanced automation system, as well as a full diesel-electric installation and ABB Azipod propulsion.

The vessel will be equipped with methanol plant and storage tanks on board in preparation for the use of (green) methanol as an alternative fuel. In addition, the dredge's dual fuel main engines are equipped with two-stage turbos and can be powered by both conventional fuels and more sustainable alternatives such as biodiesel and methanol.

The TSHD will feature a double suction pipe equipped with underwater pumps and two discharge pumps with a combined discharge capacity of 15,000 kW.

Royal IHC CEO Jan-Pieter Klaver, when signing the letter of intent in June 2023, said, "As far as we are concerned, the cooperation with Boskalis symbolizes how we want to serve our clients. We are passionate about using our craftsmanship and drive to continuously innovate to develop effective and sustainable solutions that meet our clients' needs."

Theo Baartmans, member of the board of management at Boskalis, said, "We are delighted to have reached the final award after a careful process, thus perpetuating the close relationship between Boskalis and Royal IHC. Moreover, thanks to the innovative design and craftsmanship of Royal IHC and its partners, by building this megahopper we are taking an important step forward in future-proofing our fleet."

Royal IHC has built a number of dredges for Boskalis through the years, including most recently the large cutter suction dredges (CSD) Krios and the Helios, delivered in 2020 and 2017 respectively. Previously, Royal IHC delivered TSHD such as Gateway, Crestway, Willem Van Oranje and Prins Der Nederlanden.