Russia's Seaborne Oil Product Exports Dip

Russia's seaborne oil product exports in August fell to 9.074 million metric tons, down 2.3% month on month, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed.

Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity for August at 2.95 million tons was up from July's level by some 3%, according to Reuters calculations based on data from industry sources.

Total oil product exports via the Baltic ports of Primorsk, Vysotsk, St. Petersburg and Ust-Luga in August decreased by 1.9% versus the previous month to 4.936 million tons, data from market sources showed.

Fuel exports via Russia's Black Sea and Azov Sea ports last month fell by 7.9% from July to 3.3 million tons due to maintenance on local refineries.

Oil product export supplies from Russia's Arctic ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk doubled in August month-on-month to 87,400 tons.

Fuel export loadings at Russia's Far East ports in rose in August by 19.7% from July to 750,800 tons, data from sources and Reuters calculations showed.





