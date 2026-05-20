SAAM Towage to Acquire Five New Tugs from Sanmar Shipyards

SAAM Towage, a leading provider of marine support services in the Americas, has signed an agreement with Türkiye-based Sanmar Shipyards to acquire five new tugboats. The vessels will be gradually added to its fleet as part of its investment and fleet renewal plan.

This new agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between SAAM and Sanmar Shipyards, which has already built 13 tugboats for the company.

The vessels, designed by Robert Allan, will feature high levels of power, safety and maneuverability. They will be equipped with Firefighting 1 capabilities, Kongsberg azimuth thrusters and CAT engines, and boast bollard pull of 70 to 80 tons, making them particularly well-suited for demanding harbor operations.

The tugs will join the SAAM Towage fleet in various countries across the region, including Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia and Chile.

With this addition, which is part of the company’s growth strategy through 2030, SAAM is consolidating its position as one of the leading regional towage operators and is positioning itself for global growth, with a modern fleet equipped to meet the increasing demands of the maritime and port industries.