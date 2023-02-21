SAAM Towage Adds Another Tug in Uruguay

SAAM Towage announced it has added another tug to its fleet in Uruguay.

The Portobelo, hailing from Panama, has already reached Montevideo to reinforce SAAM Towage’s fleet of 11 vessels in the country.

“This makes our 12th tug and it’s the most modern in our fleet. It will enable us to continue to grow and offer our customers safe, efficient service,” said Javiera Hevia, country manager of SAAM Towage Uruguay.

The vessel, a Damen ASD 2411, is a powerful, highly maneuverable tug with a compact design (24 meters in length and 11 in beam). It features azimuth thrusters and offers 70 tons of bollard pull.