SAAM Towage Commences Operations in Peru

SAAM Towage has launched operations in Peru as the Valparaíso, Chile-based tugboat operator continues its growth plans in the Americas.

“We are taking the first steps at the Port of Callao, which lets us provide better coverage on the southern Pacific coast,” said SAAM Towage managing director, Hernán Gómez. “We are interested in this market and foresee leveraging our broad network in the region. Our strategy is to preserve our leadership position and play an important role in the industry's consolidation process.”

Having already opened offices and hired personnel in Callao, the company said it has relocated one tug, RAM Valkyria, to the Peruvian port city and noted it is in the process of moving another, RAM Albatros. Both will assist ships with berthing and deberthing in the harbor.

The company, which has more than 170 tugs at 84 ports in the Americas, claims to complete over 100,000 maneuvers for around 37,000 vessels per year. Its services include berthing and deberthing services for ships; assistance, salvage and towage for barges and civil construction projects; specialized services for ships at off-shore terminals and anchoring oil and gas platforms.