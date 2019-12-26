SAAM Towage to Enter El Salvador Market

Latest move to Enter El Salvador with Energía del Pacífico will Reinforce SAAM Towage's Presence in Central America.



The Managing Director of SAAM Towage, Felipe Rioja, celebrated the company’s upcoming launch in the new market: El Salvador. “We will provide services for the Energía del Pacífico (EDP) project at the Port of Acajutla, which reinforces our presence in Central America and our commitment to the region,” he commented.

The long-term agreement with EDP calls for allocating three tugs, two of which are new, to power plant operations. The 378 MW plant will be powered by liquefied natural gas and includes a floating storage and regasification platform.

The initiative will supply 30% of El Salvador's energy demand, helping to diversify the country’s energy matrix and reduce environmental impact.

The project will begin to inject energy into the grid by the end of 2021, but our tugs will begin to operate in May 2021. The vessels are azimuth tugs, 32 meters in length, specially designed to meet the requirements of offshore operations and escort vessels,” detailed Rioja.

SAAM Towage–with operations in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Uruguay–operates at more than 60 ports in the Americas, servicing over 25,000 ships a year.

It provides berthing and de-berthing services for ships; assistance, salvage and towage for barges and civil construction projects; specialized services for ships at off-shore terminals and anchoring oil and gas platforms.



