SAAM Towage Signs Deal with Coast Tsimshian Enterprises

SAAM Towage Canada and Coast Tsimshian Enterprises Ltd. have signed a strategic alliance agreement covering access to education, training, employment and towing services.

The agreement is effective immediately. Through this long-term alliance, SAAM Towage Canada will provide towage, ship-docking and ship escort services within the traditional territory of the Coast Tsimshian, including the Port of Prince Rupert and Port Edward. Additionally, the alliance will establish long-term sustainable benefits for Lax Kw’alaams and the Metlakatla First Nation and provide access to education, training, and employment opportunities for their members.

“Today’s announcement reflects our ongoing commitment to reconciliation and to building trusting, respectful and meaningful relationships with local Indigenous communities,” said Sander Bikkers, President of SAAM Towage Canada. “We have been very honored to live, work and play within the Traditional Territory of the Coast Tsimshian. Many community members have made significant contributions to SAAM, serving in roles as captains, mechanics, deckhands and more. We look forward to increased opportunities, partnerships and understanding with this announcement.”

“I am happy were able to formalize our relationship’, said Mayor Garry Reece, of Lax Kw’alaams. “We value the contributions to our members SAAM Towage has made over the years and are certain that with our support SAAM Towage will thrive in our Territory”. Harold Leighton, CEO of Metlakatla Development Corporation concurs stating that “I appreciate the opportunity that this alliance between Coast Tsimshian Enterprises and SAAM Towage represents. We look forward to many successful years of cooperation and success.”