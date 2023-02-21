Safe Bulkers Acquires Kamsarmax Newbuild

Dry bulk shipping company Safe Bulkers announced it has reached a deal to acquire a 81,800 dwt, dry-bulk, Kamsarmax class vessel at an attractive price with a scheduled to be delivered from a Japanese shipyard in the second quarter of 2025.

This vessel, a sister to a number of newbuilds in Safe Bulkers' orderbook, features advanced energy efficiency characteristics and lower fuel consumption, the company said. It is designed to meet the Phase 3 requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG -EEDI Phase 3) as adopted by the International Maritime Organization, (IMO) and also comply with the latest NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III (IMO, MARPOL Annex VI, reg. 13) (NOx-Tier III).

Safe Bulkers' current outstanding orderbook comprises nine newbuilds, including one Post-Panamax and eight Kamsarmax vessels, with four scheduled for delivery in 2023, three in 2024 and two in 2025.