Safe Bulkers Sells a Kamsarmax Vessel

Dr bulk shipping company Safe Bulkers announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement for the sale of Pedhoulas Fighter, a 2012 Chinese-built Kamsarmax class bulk carrier at gross sale price of $23.7 million and forward delivery date within the fourth quarter of 2021.

Including this agreement and the previously announced agreements, the company has sold seven vessels, acquired four second-hand vessels and ordered eight Japanese newbuild vessels with deliveries starting from the second quarter of 2022 through the first quarter of 2024.

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, Safe Bulkers president, said, “With the sale of MV Pedhoulas Fighter we conclude the sale of three sister ships, Kamsarmax class Chinese-built vessels, gradually renewing our fleet with modern more efficient Japanese built newbuilds or Japanese-built younger vessels.’’