SafeSTS, Gall Thomson Launch PTX to Improve STS Transfers Safety

Unexpected mooring breakouts are a risk during offshore STS operations. SafeSTS and Gall Thomson aim to offer a solution, launching the Protective Transfer System (PTX). Using the flip-flap marine breakaway coupling technology used within other Gall Thomson products for more than 20 years, the PTX is designed to provide rapid, safe, on-demand release within the marine hose transfer system.

An ultra-compact system which includes its own HPU and transport and reset skid, the PTX is located directly over the vessel’s manifold drip tray, thereby minimizing the risk of spills and providing 100% leak-tight shut off following closure.

“The PTX is a step-change in the STS transfer market, and this innovation supports our strategy for ‘Vision Zero’ whereby the overall system protects itself against critical incident to people or the environment in the event of breakaway," said Captain Robert Gilchrist, Marine Director of SafeSTS. "Safety is not always free, but it does not have to be expensive, and investment needs to continue into ways to reduce incidents, and the consequences of incidents, in an STS environment."