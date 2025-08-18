Marine Link
Saipem Milestone in Guyana Yellowtail Project

August 18, 2025

Saipem reports it has successfully completed its designated scope of work for the development of the Yellowtail field, operated by ExxonMobil Guyana Ltd., locatedin approximately 1,800m of water within the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

Awarded the contract in 2022, Saipem undertook the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of the Subsea Umbilical, Riser, andFlowline (SURF) system for the Yellowtail field. The FDS2 J-lay vessel, one of Saipem’s flagship assets, executed the installation of the rigid flowline and steel lazy wave risers in an early 2024 campaign. 

The project concluded in 2025 with the Saipem Constellation executing the installation of flexible risers, umbilicals, and the connection of the pre-laid rigid riser to the FPSO.

Additionally, the Normand Samson, a Saipem-chartered MSV (Multi-Support Vessel), was involved throughout the offshore campaign from mid-2024, delivering subseapre-commissioning, surveys, light construction, and installation of flowline jumpers fabricated at Saipem’s yard in Georgetown.

