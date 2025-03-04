Saltchuk Announces Two Educational Partnerships

In a significant investment in Puerto Rico's education and workforce development, Saltchuk has partnered with both the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez (UPRM) and the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico (PUPR) to establish two programs focused on transportation and logistics.

These strategic initiatives seek to develop skilled professionals, enhance industry research, and support long-term economic and social progress on the island.

Saltchuk has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UPRM to establish the first Center of Excellence for Transportation and Logistics (CETL) in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. This center will develop academic programs, promote applied research, and foster industry partnerships to strengthen Puerto Rico's talent pipeline in the transportation and logistics sector.

“We recognized a need to create an opportunity for Puerto Ricans to pursue a graduate degree in Transportation and Logistics within Puerto Rico, and we identified UPRM as the leading institution that can make this happen,” said Mark Tabbutt, Chairman of Saltchuk. “The enthusiasm and vision at UPRM made our commitment an easy decision.”

With an initial $1 million investment and a conditional pledge of $10 million over 10 years, Saltchuk will support the CETL’s efforts to expand academic offerings, conduct industry focused research, and create new career pathways. The CETL will be guided by an expert advisory board and led by UPRM’s industrial engineering professor Dr. Héctor J. Carlo.

In parallel, Saltchuk has partnered with PUPR to launch a Talent Development Program designed to equip students and professionals with the specialized skills required for careers in transportation and logistics. This initiative will enhance PUPR’s associate degree in Supply Chain and Logistics, offering targeted training, industry certifications, internships, and apprenticeships.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to empower a new generation of professionals in transportation and logistics, creating pathways for education and career development that will benefit individuals, businesses, and the economic development in Puerto Rico,” said Tabbutt.

Saltchuk has committed an initial investment of $200,000 to launch the program, with additional funding over the next 10 years tied to key performance milestones, bringing the total contribution to $2 million. PUPR will also modernize its curriculum and collaborate with industry employers to establish registered apprenticeships that combine classroom learning with on-the-job training (OJT). Additionally, PUPR will invest in faculty development, and integrate an Industry Advisory Council to conduct regular consultations, identify essential certifications, and ensure the curriculum aligns with current industry needs and demands.

Both programs are set to launch later this year, marking a milestone in Saltchuk’s efforts to develop local talent, enhance workforce readiness, and ensure Puerto Rico’s continued growth in the transportation and logistics sector. As part of Saltchuk’s long-term commitment to post-secondary education and youth development, these contributions are a strategic investment that exemplify how academia and private industry can work

together to transform Puerto Rico's socio-economic landscape.