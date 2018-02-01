Marine Link
Thursday, February 1, 2018

Salvage Crews Trying to Remove Sanchi's Ship Fuel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 1, 2018

(Photo: China's Ministry of Transport)

(Photo: China's Ministry of Transport)

Chinese salvage crews are still trying to remove 1,900 tonnes of bunker fuel, the heavy oil used in ship engines, from a sunken Iranian oil tanker, the Ministry of Transport said on Thursday, almost a month after it collided with a freight ship.
 
If the fuel is not cleaned up, it could pollute the marine environment, the ministry warned in a release. Bunker fuel is noxious to marine organisms and difficult to remove from the ocean once spilled.
 
Five Chinese vessels, and one Japanese ship and one South Korean, are involved in the clean-up effort that spans almost 226 sq nautical miles, while an investigation into the cause and examination of the tanker's "black box" continues.
 
The oil tanker Sanchi and the freighter CF Crystal collided in the East China Sea on Jan. 6, resulting in the worst oil tanker spill in decades.
 
Three bodies from the Sanchi's crew of 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis were recovered before it sank in mid-January. Salvage crews have not found any other bodies on the surface of the sea, the government said on Thursday.


(Reporting by Philip Wen; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News