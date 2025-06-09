Salvors Arrive at Burning Car Carrier

A salvage team has arrived at the scene of the burning car carrier Morning Midas, located approximately 220 miles south of Adak, Alaska.

The US Coast Guard received the initial report of the fire Tuesday, June 3, at approximately 3:15 p.m. and has been working closely with Zodiac Maritime, the vessel's manager, to respond to the incident.

The tug vessel, Gretchen Dunlap, arrived on scene with salvage personnel Monday afternoon and has begun a full assessment of the conditions on scene.

Two additional vessels are scheduled to arrive on scene at different dates within the next two weeks.

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak HC-130J Super Hercules aircrew conducted an overflight of the Morning Midas on Sunday and observed no signs of pollution.

Zodiac Maritime’s salvors, Resolve Marine, are developing salvage and safety plans in collaboration with the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is tracking the vessel's position and condition through regular overflights, information from on-scene responders, and drift analysis conducted in conjunction with information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of Response and Restoration. As of 7 a.m. Monday, the Morning Midas was reported to be drifting northeast at approximately 1.8 miles per hour.

The Coast Guard is closely monitoring weather conditions. As of 12:20 p.m. Monday, the on-scene weather included 45-50 knot winds and six-foot seas.