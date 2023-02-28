Salvors Recover Sunken Tug in Alaska

Salvage workers have recovered a partially submerged tugboat at the National Guard Dock in Gastineau Channel, near Juneau, Alaska.

the 107-foot tugboat Tagish was secured on the beach nearby on February 19, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Melino’s Marine Services, the contracted salvage company, successfully removed the vessel with its barge and crane system.

Contractors dewatered and defueled the vessel prior to dismantling it and placing the sections on a barge for final disposal out-of-state.

“The cooperative efforts from federal, state, and local entities in mitigating the risks to the environment were key to the success of this event,” said Capt. Darwin Jensen, commanding officer, Sector Juneau. “Establishing these relationships not only ensures we build a safer community but also promotes marine environmental safety in our backyards.”

On January 9, the Coast Guard federalized the response effort utilizing money from the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to secure funding for the removal of the pollution threat. The vessel owner will remain responsible for the salvage disposal fees.