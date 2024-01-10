Salvors to Remove Fuel from Sunken Tug in California

Salvors are set to begin removing fuel from a 1940s era military tugboat that sunk in California last year, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Mazapeta sunk September 4, 2023, in Little Potato Slough within the San Joaquin Delta, northwest of Stockton, Calif. with approximately 1,600 gallons of diesel and engine oil were reported onboard at the time of the incident.

To date approximately 593 gallons of petroleum product have been recovered from inside the containment boom area, which surrounds the sunken tug. Rubberizer boom was also deployed to improve containment and recovery efforts.

Petroleum removal efforts will commence on January 12, The contractors are working under the direction of a unified command consisting of representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

In consultation with the Coast Guard’s Salvage Engineering Response Team and industry experts, the unified command approved plans to begin petroleum removal pending specialized equipment availability and favorable weather conditions. Crews will work to seal, right, dewater and remove any petroleum products from the vessel. Dewatering operations may occur at night to coincide with appropriate tidal windows. The plan also includes contingencies in the event primary efforts are unsuccessful.

Empire Tract Road will be closed at Eight Mile Road. A water safety zone will be enforced within the operational area that will attempt to accommodate recreational vessel transit, but vessels are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

The Unified Command is also coordinating meetings with local and state agencies to discuss opportunities for vessel salvage after the pollution threat has been removed.