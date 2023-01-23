Marine Link
Samson to Acquire Folch Ropes

January 23, 2023

Samson, a Wind River Holdings company, entered into a purchase agreement with Folch Ropes, S.A. For 144 years, Samson has been a leader in the development and manufacture of high-performance ropes. Samson is headquartered are in Ferndale, Washington.

Folch Ropes is a Spanish manufacturing company headquartered in Llinars del Vallès Barcelona. Folch began manufacturing braided ropes for the steel industry in 1942 and has enjoyed four generations of family ownership.

Both companies have had a long history of success in the rope business with strong brands and are aligned with operational excellence and manufacturing quality products, including ISO 9001: 2015 certifications.

