Samson Unveils Digital Solution for Towing Line Management

Samson has launched ICARIA for Workboat, a full suite of digital services dedicated to tug line management. ICARIA for Workboat includes a new Inspection App designed to ease usage and condition data collection, an online portal CONNECT designed for trend and data analysis, and the company's online CLASSROOM, which includes courses designed to build crew competencies.

ICARIA for Workboat will help users track line usage and maintenance, document damage, and provide the data to make line retirement decisions.

The new Samson app available for iOS, Android, and Windows has state-of-the-art inspection features built from 30 years of in-field inspection experience, and it allows users to document inspections in an easy step-by-step process using Samson best practices. Automatic report generation enables users to make informed decisions based on those results. In addition, the app features an augmented reality measuring guide for recording line damage, offline capabilities for use in remote areas and RFID scanning for ropes fitted with Samson’s INTELLITAG technology. Advanced review from Samson experts can also be requested using the app.

CONNECT, an online portal built to help customers manage their lines, works with the Samson app and is accessible by field personnel and staff. It includes inspection details, fleet analysis, data management, trend analysis, line life predictions and rope condition visibility. Featuring a rope-centric dashboard, users can view upcoming maintenance, robust reports, including pre-port acceptance reports and manage incoming data from the Samson app. In addition, CONNECT gives the power to view, compare and manage vessels at the Fleet level.

Samson’s CLASSROOM includes 12 courses ranging from Line Inspection Procedures to line installation and repair procedures. Also included are course completion tracking, renewals and reminder notifications. Additionally, Samson has included a splice certification program, allowing rope users of all levels to become certified in Samson’s splicing techniques.