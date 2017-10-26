GTT Bags Samsung Heavy Order for FSRU

GTT, leading engineering company in containment systems for the shipping and storage in cryogenic conditions of LNG (liquefied natural gas) announces a new order from South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) regarding a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).

GTT will design the LNG integrated tanks. Its delivery is scheduled in late 2020. This contract is the sixth FSRU order obtained by GTT this year.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “GTT is delighted to continue its partnership of excellence with Samsung Heavy Industries.”

GTT has already managed the new build of over 40 LNGC and FSRU.

Samsung Heavy Industries is one of the largest shipbuilders in the world and one of the "Big Three" shipbuilders of South Korea.