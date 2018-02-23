Marine Link
US Targets 28 Vessels in New North Korea Sanctions

February 23, 2018

© Anatoly Menzhiliy / Adpbe Stock

The United States targeted North Korea in a new wave of sanctions on Friday directed at one person, 27 companies and 28 vessels, according to a statement on the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
 
The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced the new measures, which are designed to disrupt North Korean shipping and trading companies and vessels and to further isolate Pyongyang.
 
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

