Sanford Orders Fishing Vessel from Damen Maaskant

Dutch shipbuilder Damen Maaskant said it has signed a contract with New Zealand based seafood company Sanford Limited for the design and build of a new scampi vessel for operations in the Southern Ocean.

The vessel, based on the Damen Sea Fisher 3210 will be built to the latest standards in terms of sustainability, comfort and safety, the shipbuilder said. The unique design was created as a result of cooperation between Sanford and the management and technical teams of Damen Shipyards, Damen Maaskant and the Damen Representative for New Zealand.

Scheduled for delivery in 2025, the fishing vessel, with a diesel-electric system and modern freezer, will be built in Stellendam at Damen Maaskant, the Damen yard specialized in fishing vessel newbuild.

Pim Schuurman, Regional Sales Director of Damen Shipyards, said, “We are very grateful that Sanford gives us the confidence by ordering a fishing vessel that will contribute to Sanford’s target of reducing the carbon footprint from its direct operations at sea.”