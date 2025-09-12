Sanmar Delivers Denmark’s First Zero-Emission Tug

Türkiye’s Sanmar Shipyards has delivered Denmark’s first fully electric tug to long-standing client Svitzer, which has been named SVITZER INGRID by Her Majesty Queen Mary at a ceremony in Copenhagen.

The tug is based on the ElectRA 2500SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan, developed exclusively for Sanmar.

Measuring 25.4 meters in length with a 12.86-meter beam and 5.40-meter draft, it is equipped with a 1,808 kWh battery system, FFV1 fire-fighting capability and a 70-ton bollard pull.

Designed to perform up to 90% of operations on battery power, the vessel is expected to cut annual CO2 emissions in the Øresund region by 600 - 900 tonnes compared to conventional tugs, with typical recharging taking one hour using renewable shore power.

The delivery is Sanmar’s 30th tug for Svitzer over nearly two decades, its ninth fully electric tug worldwide, and the first in Svitzer’s global fleet.

The name continues the operator’s tradition of referencing Nordic mythology while also carrying a royal link to Queen Ingrid.

Sanmar has built more than half of the world’s all-electric tugboats at its facilities in Türkiye, according to the company. It has delivered nine zero-emission vessels to Canada, Chile, Norway, Türkiye and Denmark, with six more under construction, including four for Türkiye’s state-owned BOTAŞ. The company also operates its own fully electric tug, Dinamo 2023, in Türkiye.