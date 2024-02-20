Sanmar Delivers Another Tug for Boluda Towage

Sanmar reports it has delivered another tugboat to Boluda Towage, marking the third delivery from the Turkish shipbuilder and operator to Spain-headquartered maritime service provider in three months’ time.

The delivery of Boğaçay LXVII, to be renamed VB Tragen by its new owner, follows the sale and delivery of two former Sanmar fleet tugs - VB Horus and VB Amon – to Boluda Towage in November last year.

VB Tragen has been delivered to support Boluda Towage’s services for liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in Germany. VB Tragen, which was built at Sanmar’s shipyards in Turkey in 2022 and also previously worked in the Sanmar fleet, is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400-SX design from Canada-based naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, and is specifically designed for optimal efficiency in ship handling duties for seagoing ships.

Measuring 24.4 meters LOA excluding fenders, with a molded breadth of 11.25m, molded depth of 4.38 meters and maximum operating draft of approximately 5.25 meters, the twin Z-drive VB Tragen can achieve a bollard pull of at least 80 tonnes and a free running speed of 12.5 knots.

With accommodation for a crew of up to six, the tug’s tank capacities include 74,200 liters of fuel oil and 10,800 liters of fresh water. Its main fire-fighting pump is driven by a clutched flexible coupling in front of the port side main engine and provides approximately 2,700 cubic meters per hour to tackle blazes. The tug has Fi-Fi 1 notation.