Sanmar Launches First Emissions-Free ElectRA Tug for Its Own Fleet

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar has launched electric battery-powered ElectRA tug for its own fleet, which will provide towage, ship assistance and escorting services at six ports around Turkiye.

ElectRA will be the seventh electric battery tug delivered from Sanmar Shipyards within a year, five of which are already operating in Vancouver in Canada, while the sixth is currently being delivered to Norway.

Based on the ElectRA 2300SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, exclusive to Sanmar, the new tug has been named DINAMO 2023.

DINAMO 2023 belongs to new era of pioneering emissions-free tugboats being built by Sanmar to protect the environment and create a sustainable tug industry.

This has been achieved with no loss of performance or power with DINAMO 2023, as it is able to achieve a minimum of 70 tonnes of bollard pull ahead while operating on battery power, according to Sanmar.

The ElectRA 2300SX has been designed to accommodate a large battery capacity to enable it to achieve a high bollard pull in a flush deck design, with the option to maintain some backup diesel generator capacity.

Measuring 23.4 meters in length, with a moulded breadth of 11.85 meters and moulded depth of 5.16 meters, DINAMO 2023 will join the SANMAR fleet of more than 30 tugs with an average age of less than three years.

“We have received a huge amount of interest in the ElectRA Series from operators around the world. Doing everything, we can towards protecting our planet is of paramount importance and we are, of course, delighted to see the first emissions free tugboat in our own fleet. This is a milestone moment for us,” said Ali Gürün, Chairman of the Board of Sanmar Shipyards.