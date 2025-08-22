Sanmar Launches New Tugboat for Ultratug’s Mexico Operations

Sanmar has launched a new tugboat for Ultratug Mexico, which will operate at Lazaro Cardenas Port on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The vessel, temporarily designated as Boğaçay LXXIX, is currently under construction at Sanmar’s purpose-built shipyard in Turkiye.

The tug is based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd., a model exclusive to Sanmar and tailored to meet the specific operational needs of Lazaro Cardenas Port. It will provide accommodation for up to eight crew members, featuring two single-berth cabins in the deckhouse and three double cabins below deck.

Powered by two IMO Tier III compliant CAT 3516E main engines, each producing a minimum of 2,200 kW at 1,600rpm, the tug is designed to deliver an astern bollard pull of 75 tons and a free running speed of approximately 12.5knots. The vessel is also compatible with Caterpillar’s SCR exhaust after-treatment system, which significantly reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

Part of Sanmar’s best-selling and constantly evolving Boğaçay Series, the tug combines compact size with high-performance capabilities. With a 12m molded beam, 24.4m length overall, 4.5m molded depth, and 5.45m navigational draft, it offers maneuverability and stability in demanding port conditions.