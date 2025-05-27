Sanmar Launches Tug for Greek Owner

SANMAR launched a compact tug for new customer NEMECA – the first tugboat it has built for Greece.



The Bigaçay range ASD tug is based on the exclusive-to-SANMAR RAstar 2900SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, and can achieve a bollard pull of more than 80 tons.



NEMECA owns and operates a fleet of tugboats in Piraeus, Thessaloniki and Kavala providing harbour towage, open sea towage and salvage services. It also provides suitable vessels to carry out anchor handling, rig moves and supply duties.



The new tug launched by SANMAR at its purpose-built, eco-friendly shipyard in the heart of the Turkish maritime sector, has an overall length of 29.4m, moulded beam of 13.3m and moulded depth of 5.5m.



Designed to accommodate a crew of up to 10 and with Fi-Fi 1 fire-fighting capability, it is powered by two CAT 3516E main engines, each producing 2,350 kW at 1,800 rpm.