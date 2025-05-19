Sanmar Marks Milestones in Electric Tugboat Construction and Operation

Construction is underway of six more emissions-free fully electric ElectRA Series tugboats at Sanmar’s shipyards in Türkiye.

Part of a project unveiled in 2021, a total of eight ElectRA tugs have been delivered so far and are now operating in Europe and America.

Among those under construction is an ElectRA 2500SX for international operator Svitzer, which is due to be delivered in the second half of 2025, after which it will operate in the waters between Sweden and Denmark.

Each ElectRA tug eliminates approximately 1,700 tonnes of CO2 per annum compared to modern diesel-powered alternatives. This roughly equates to the carbon emissions of nearly 1,000 cars. They also achieve major reductions of NOX, SOX, CO, and particulate matter.

This reduction in emissions has been achieved with no loss of power or performance. The electric tugs are also quiet, both onboard and in terms of underwater radiated noise, enhancing the protection of both marine and wildlife.

The ElectRA Series of harbor tugs are the first of a new generation of tugboats from Sanmar and are available in a range of sizes (19-28m) and power outputs (40-85 TBP). The tugs are the result of Sanmar’s ongoing collaboration with naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and battery providers Corvus Energy.

HAISEA WAMIS was the first fully electric tug in Canada and went on to receive the ITS Tug of the Year Award in 2023. With its sister tugs HAISEA WEE’GIT and HAISEA BRAVE, it is now part of the world’s most eco-friendly tugboat fleet, which operates at LNG Canada’s new export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia.

Sanmar-built LNG dual-fuel (LNG and diesel) IMO Tier III compliant heavy-duty escort tugs HAISEA WARRIOR and HAISEA KERMODE (the first LNG-fueled tugs to work in Canada) makeup the rest of the fleet.

In other firsts, BB ELECTRA, delivered to operator Buksér og Berging in April, 2024, was the first fully electric tug to operate in Europe, while TRAPANANDA, an ElectRA 2500SX built for SAAM Towage, which has recently successfully completed sea trials, will become the first fully electric tug in Latin America.