Sanmar Secures Landmark Tug Contract with New Bulgarian Client

SANMAR signed a contract with PORT FLOT – BURGAS, one of Bulgaria’s leading towage companies, to build a multi-purpose tug to join its fleet, providing services in the Bay of Burgas.

The new tugboat will be one of the Turkish tug-builder and operator’s Boğaçay Series and to be known as BOĞAÇAY LXXXI while under construction. It will be based on the exclusive-to-SANMAR RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design from Canadian naval architect Robert Allan Ltd.

PORT FLOT - BURGAS has more than 35 years of tradition in the maritime business at Burgas Port, operating 24/7 throughout the year with five tugs providing reliable and safe services in the 41km (25.5 miles) wide Bay of Burgas on the Black Sea, including at shipyards, an oil port, Port Bulgaria West, BMF Port Burgas, KRZ Port, and Nessebar passenger port.

BOĞAÇAY LXXXI will have an overall length of 24.4m, a molded beam of 12m and a molded depth of 4.5m, and a navigational draft of approximately 5.45m. A twin Z-drive, ASD, diesel-powered vessel will accommodate a crew of six, achieve a bollard pull over its stern of at least 70 tons, and a free running speed of 12 knots. Its two main engines will meet stringent IMO Tier III emission standards, and advanced machinery automation will optimize efficiency. Fuel capacities include 77,900 fuel oil, 11,500 potable water, and a 7,700-litre foam tank.

BOĞAÇAY LXXXI is scheduled to be delivered in August 2025.