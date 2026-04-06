Sanmar Shipyards, Med Tugs to Expand Mediterranean Tugboat Fleet with Newbuilds

Sanmar Shipyards and Med Tugs have officially entered into a strategic agreement for the construction and delivery of two tugboats. Executed through the joint venture company SVS—comprising Vernicos Scafi, Spanopoulos, and Lyboussakis—the project marks an investment in the future of Greek maritime infrastructure.

The vessels, scheduled for delivery in September 2026 and September 2027, will be stationed at the Port of Piraeus. Designed to handle the increasing

demands of one of Europe’s busiest maritime hubs, these tugs will specialize in high-performance harbor maneuvers and escort operations.

The order features two distinct hull configurations from the RAstar range, 80TBP RAstar 2900SX and 90TBP RAstar 3200SX, designed exclusively for Sanmar by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. Both vessels prioritize crew safety and operational stability, featuring dual CAT 3516E engines meeting IMO Tier III emission requirements, equipped with escort rated forward winches, aft winches, towing pins, and deck cranes and accommodating FiFi 1 firefighting capabilities for emergency response.

The total value of this landmark contract is USD$24.2 million (€21 million).