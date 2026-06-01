Sanmar Shipyards Wins Orders for 10-Tugboats

Sanmar Shipyards won new build contracts for up to 10 tugboats, a milestone agreement that coincide with the shipbuilder's 50th anniversary.

The contracts include fleet expansions for long-standing partners SAAM Towage and HAISEA Marine, as well as a landmark inaugural agreement with FAIRPLAY TOWAGE GROUP.

On Wednesday, May 20, Sanmar formalized a new agreement with long-term partner SAAM Towage for five new vessels: four RAmparts 2400SX-MKIl tugboats and one RAstar 2900SX tugboat. Since 2018, the collaboration has been rooted in a shared commitment to sustainable, high-performance operations. This latest order brings the total number of Sanmar-built vessels in SAAM's fleet to 18.

Following the SAAM ceremony, Sanmar signed a contract with HAISEA Marine for one RAstar 4000 design tugboat. This marks the next chapter in a relationship that began in 2023 when Sanmar delivered HAISEA's groundbreaking green fleet, consisting of three fully electric ElectRA 2800SX tugboats and two dual-fuel LNG-powered RAstar 4000DF vessels.

In another major development on Thursday, May 21, Sanmar signed its first-ever contract with FAIRPLAY TOWAGE GROUP, one of Europe's leading towage operators. The agreement covers the construction of one RAstar 3200S and one RAmpage 4200 design tugboat.

Additionally, FAIRPLAY has secured options for two further vessels of the same designs, signaling the intent for a strong, long-term partnership.