Sanmar Tug for Ultratug Proves Its Strength in Successful Sea Trials

Sanmar Shipyards latest tugboat, built for Ultratug, has successfully completed a comprehensive program of sea trials in Tuzla, Turkiye.

Known during construction as Boğaçay LXXIX, the tug is based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd., a model exclusive to Sanmar. The design has been tailored to meet the demanding operational needs of Ultratug.

The trial results were witnessed by representatives from Ultratug, Sanmar, and classification and quality teams. With a 12m molded beam, 24.4m length, 4.5m molded depth and 5.45m navigational draft, the tug demonstrated stability and maneuverability.

As part of Sanmar’s Boğaçay Series, this latest delivery reflects the shipyard’s dedication to combining compact design with high performance. With trials now completed, the vessel will move into final delivery preparations before joining the Ultratug fleet, where it will provide safe, powerful and eco-friendly support in port operations.