Saronic Co-Founders Step Into New Executive Roles

Saronic has announced the transitions of two of its co-founders into expanded leadership roles. Doug Lambert has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Vib Altekar has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO). These appointments recognize the critical role each has played in Saronic’s growth.

Doug and Vib’s new roles reflect Saronic's technical and operational expertise and will be instrumental as the company continues to scale, deliver for customers, and push the boundaries of maritime autonomy.

As Chief Operating Officer, Doug will play a central role in shaping and executing Saronic’s operational strategy. He will continue to oversee R&D, Engineering, and Production while deepening coordination across the Supply Chain and Services leadership to ensure alignment with customer requirements and production timelines. Working closely with the CEO and executive team, Doug will focus on refining operational frameworks and scaling the delivery of Saronic’s growing family of Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs).

As Chief Technology Officer, Vib will lead the development and advancement of Saronic’s autonomous capabilities and software systems. He will set the vision and technical roadmap for autonomy, onboard systems, and AI integration, ensuring Saronic’s ASVs maintain their technological edge in complex maritime environments. Vib will lead Forward Deployed Engineering, Product, and Special Programs at Saronic, and continue to oversee Software, working with cross-disciplinary teams spanning perception, navigation, machine learning, command and control, and systems integration.