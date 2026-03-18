Saronic to Open New Downtown New Orleans Office

Saronic announced it is opening a nearly 15,000 square foot office in downtown New Orleans. The new space will serve as an engineering and technical hub to support the company’s expanding shipbuilding operations in Louisiana.

The new office will house hardware engineers, naval architects, marine engineers, and experts in system testing to support the design and development of Marauder, Saronic’s 180-foot autonomous ship. These vessels are produced at scale at the company’s shipyard in Franklin, Louisiana, which is undergoing an expansion to further strengthen the state’s role in helping drive next-generation maritime manufacturing. The office will provide vital technical connectivity across Saronic’s Louisiana operations, linking advanced engineering and design functions with production and manufacturing capabilities in Franklin.

The company expects to hire more than 350 skilled workers across its operations in Louisiana this year. To help build a strong talent pipeline, Saronic is partnering with universities and technical institutions, offering internships and early-career opportunities for students pursuing jobs in engineering, naval architecture, and other marine disciplines. The company is also working with Louisiana Economic Development to build and integrate training programs into the workforce development process across the region.

Saronic is actively hiring for roles at its New Orleans office and Franklin shipyard. Interested candidates are encouraged to explore open positions at www.saronic.com/careers.