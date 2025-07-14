Saronic, Vigor Form Alliance to Advance Autonomous Maritime Capabilities

Saronic Technologies and Vigor Marine Group have entered into a strategic partnership focused on rapidly advancing the delivery of autonomous maritime capabilities and strengthening operational support for defense and commercial customers.

The partnership brings together two trusted maritime innovators with complementary capabilities, whose combined expertise can help support U.S. government and commercial customers in a rapidly changing environment.

Vigor brings decades of experience in complex aluminum and small vessel fabrication, while Saronic, as one of the fastest-growing defense technology companies in the U.S., blends expertise in maritime autonomy, platform design and development, and high-rate production, enabling the rapid delivery of Autonomous Surface Vessels (ASVs) at speed and scale.

Under the agreement, Vigor and Saronic will work closely to identify opportunities to advance the priorities of core U.S. government and commercial maritime customers.

Together, the partners will be focused on accelerating innovation while expanding the industrial and operational support required for autonomy at scale.

“This partnership brings together two leaders in the maritime industry to collaboratively create a full lifecycle solution that can ensure our maritime customers are mission-ready today and into the future,” said Dino Mavrookas, Co-Founder and CEO of Saronic.

“Exploring the combination of Saronic’s autonomy technologies and Vigor’s experience in marine vessel fabrication, subsystem integration, and MRO support enables us to find solutions to better support the warfighter,” added Mark Norris, Vice President of Vigor Marine Fabrication.