Satcom: Intellian Expands XEO Series

Intellian expanded its XEO Series, a Ku/Ka electronically switching dual-band multi-orbit VSAT antennas, with the addition of the X100D and X150D. The XEO Series were first unveiled in March 2022 at the Satellite Show, leading to Intellian’s design of the X100D, available later this month, and the X150D, launching in early Q3 2023.

According to the company, the XEO Series are the world’s first commercially available Ka/Ku-band through a single feed, electronically switchable, multi-orbit antennas, making them ideal for customers requiring high-bandwidth, availability and maximum agility. Designed for government, cruise, expedition vessels, superyachts, energy and shipping, XEO antennas are based on Intellian’s proven design with multi-orbit LEO, MEO, GEO and HEO tracking capabilities, including HTS Ka-band GEO. They can operate on any commercial Ku-band and Ka-band service, electronically switching through a single feed, and utilize Intellian’s proprietary 2.5GHz wide Ka-band transceiver. These engineering innovations will enable access to the highest bandwidth packages worldwide and their interoperability, ensures access to the most comprehensive global networks.

The military grade terminal in the portfolio is the X130D PM. Designed exclusively to operate and survive in the harshest sea environments on board naval and government vessels, it complies with required specifications, including FCC, ETSI, MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G. Like all the XEO Series products, the dual-band capabilities ensure maximum redundancy and resiliency. The switching ability means fewer antennas are required, making good use of the available real estate on board a vessel.