Monday, September 18, 2017

Satellite Operator Orders Orbit’s Maritime Satcom Platform

September 18, 2017

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., a provider of precision tracking-based communications solutions and airborne communications management systems, announced that a global NGSO (Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit) satellite operator placed a repeat order worth $645,000 for its OceanTRx 7-500 Ka-band maritime satellite communications platform. Delivery of the system, which will provide continuous broadband connectivity via satellite aboard cruise ships, is expected in 2017. 

 
“We put a lot into our relationships and deals like this prove it,” commented Eitan Livneh, Orbit’s CEO. “We are deeply committed to this particular satellite operator and see their success as a measure of our own.”
 
OceanTRx 7 is a maritime satcom platform supporting a variety of 2.2-meter stabilized antenna system configurations in C, Ku, X and Ka bands. Designed for quick and easy installation, upgrades and maintenance, OceanTRx 7 combines exceptional RF performance and system availability with an extraordinarily small footprint, Orbit said. The result is enhanced operational productivity and crew welfare, reduced expenses and increased profitability.
