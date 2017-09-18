Satellite Operator Orders Orbit’s Maritime Satcom Platform

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd., a provider of precision tracking-based communications solutions and airborne communications management systems, announced that a global NGSO (Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit) satellite operator placed a repeat order worth $645,000 for its OceanTRx 7-500 Ka-band maritime satellite communications platform. Delivery of the system, which will provide continuous broadband connectivity via satellite aboard cruise ships, is expected in 2017.

“We put a lot into our relationships and deals like this prove it,” commented Eitan Livneh, Orbit’s CEO. “We are deeply committed to this particular satellite operator and see their success as a measure of our own.”

OceanTRx 7 is a maritime satcom platform supporting a variety of 2.2-meter stabilized antenna system configurations in C, Ku, X and Ka bands. Designed for quick and easy installation, upgrades and maintenance, OceanTRx 7 combines exceptional RF performance and system availability with an extraordinarily small footprint, Orbit said. The result is enhanced operational productivity and crew welfare, reduced expenses and increased profitability.