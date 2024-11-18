SC Ports: Box Volume Steady, Rail Expands

With highly productive port service and expanding rail capabilities, South Carolina Ports looks to speed goods to market and support growth in the Southeast.



SC Ports has three big-ship capable terminals and a total of 10 million TEUs on the horizon; the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet; two rail-served inland ports; and a near-port rail yard under construction.



Construction is progressing on the Navy Base Intermodal Facility, which will significantly expand rail capabilities and capacity at the Port of Charleston. Site grading and utilities are nearly complete, and concrete paving and track construction is well underway for the future intermodal yard that will be rail-served by both CSX and Norfolk Southern.



An ongoing expansion of Inland Port Greer has yielded more than 9,000 feet of new rail and an expanded container yard thus far. Two new RTGs recently arrived and are being assembled now. This expansion will provide more cargo capacity and efficient logistics for customers.



“We are preparing for the long term to support our customers’ investments in our port market, while consistently delivering reliable, efficient port service,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. Thus far in fiscal year 2025, container volumes have remained steady compared to the same period last year, with the port handling 467,686 pier containers and 847,107 TEUs since July 1.



In October, the port handled 114,883 pier containers and 209,107 TEUs. This is down 11% year-over-year due in part to the coastwide, three-day work stoppage. Inland Ports Greer and Dillon handled a combined 17,749 rail moves in October, down 12% from last year. The vehicle segment had a strong October with 17,603 vehicles moving across the docks at the Port of Charleston last month, up 9% from last year.



The port also reported that their cruise business had a particularly strong month with 30,464 passengers in October, up 12% year-over-year.