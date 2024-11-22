SCA, Maersk ink Management Training Center pact

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) and Maersk Training (MT) have entered into a landmark agreement to establish a Centre of Excellence focused on leadership and crisis management training for SCA employees. The agreement was signed at a ceremony attended by senior representatives from both organizations.



The contract was formalized by Yasser El Sheshengy, Director of the Communication & Information Systems Department at the Suez Canal Authority; Vijay Rangachari, Head of Growth and Strategic Projects at Maersk Training; and Omar Gharbo, Managing Director of Maersk Shipping Agency in Egypt and Lebanon at A.P. Møller - Maersk. The signing was witnessed by David Skov, CEO of Maersk Training, and Hany El Nady, Chief Group Representative for A.P. Møller-Maersk in the Middle East and North Africa.

Under this agreement, Maersk Training will deliver global training programs focusing on leadership and crisis management. The collaboration also includes the introduction of a 'Train the Trainer' concept, fostering continuous skill development and embedding a sustainable learning culture within the SCA.

His Excellency Admiral Osama Rabie expressed his pride in the long-standing cooperation and partnership between SCA and APMM, which has resulted in many joint successes. He emphasised the continuation of further cooperation to include new areas of work, most notably training for upskilling through the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in leadership and crisis management.

H.E. Adm. Osama Rabie further stated, "We aim to prepare a distinguished generation of human cadres in all SCA sectors to face any challenges."

David Skov, CEO of Maersk Training, highlighted the significance of the initiative, saying: “At Maersk Training, we look forward to enhancing our joint cooperation by launching specialised global training programmes in 2025. This will contribute to achieving shared goals in developing the human skills of SCA employees and building a bright, sustainable future for all.”

Hany El Nady, Chief Group Representative for APMM in MENA, emphasised the shared vision between SCA and A.P. Møller-Maersk, stating: “SCA and APMM have decades of successful strategic partnerships that will continue for further decades, which is a reflection of the compatibility of visions and future strategic plans that always aim to explore new frameworks for cooperation in all areas of shipping, maritime transport, supply chains, finance, and all maritime and logistics services, in order to achieve new added value and mutual gains.”

Vijay Rangachari, Head of Growth and Strategic Projects at Maersk Training, added: “This initiative aligns with similar 'Centre of Excellence' programmes worldwide. We look forward to contributing to and learning from this close collaboration.”

This agreement reinforces the long-standing relationship between SCA and A.P. Møller-Maersk, showcasing a shared commitment to workforce development, operational excellence, and innovation in the maritime industry.