OOCL Scandinavia Unveiled

In Orient Overseas (International) Ltd (OOCL)’s series of six ‘G Class’ containerships on order at the Samsung Heavy Industry (SHI) shipyard, we are pleased to introduce the newest and fifth 21,413 TEU containership, named the OOCL Scandinavia, into our fleet of world trade ambassadors.

The OOCL Scandinavia will be joining her sister vessels on our LL1 service, linking major markets in China and Northern Europe together.

In commemoration of this milestone at OOCL, we are very honored that Mr. Yue Yi, Vice Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive of the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd, was able to join us as our Guest of Honor and witness the christening of the vessel.

The Bank of China is one of the finest and most respected international financial institutions in the industry and their support to OOCL has been tremendous, allowing us to be the best that we can be in providing quality transportation and logistics services around the world, but particularly in China, where OOCL launched and pioneered the reefer-on-rail services from Xian to Qingdao in 1998, the first of its kind in the country.

C. C. Tung, Chairman of OOCL thanked SHI for their dedication and support to OOCL over the years to consistently build vessels of the highest quality that greatly strengthened the competitiveness of OOCL’s fleet and capability to deliver reliable and efficient services to customers.

“The incredible work that has gone into the construction of this massive containership before us is the perfect embodiment of what teamwork means and how business collaboration can achieve wonders,” said Mr. Tung. “This achievement is about working to bring people and companies of different professions and nationalities together to reach new heights, innovate, solve complicated engineering problems, and along the way, why not break a world record too!”