Scandlines Orders Zero-emissions Ferry from Cemre

Denmark-headquartered Scandlines said it has entered into a contract with Turkey's Cemre Shipyard to build an emissions-free freight ferry for the Puttgarden-Rødby route. The ferry will enter service in 2024.

With a crossing time of one hour, the ferry is emissions free. It can also be operated as a hybrid ferry like the current passenger ferries on the Scandlines routes between Germany and Denmark. As a hybrid ferry, the crossing time is 45 minutes.

Initially, the ferry will exclusively charge in Rødby. Already in 2019, Scandlines invested in a 50 kV / 25 MW power cable to Færgevej in Rødbyhavn. This cable will now be extended to the ferry berths, where a transformer and charging station will be installed. In the longer run, the plan is to also be able to charge in Puttgarden when a good solution has been found for the purchase of green energy.

The new vessel will be able to transport lorries on both the upper and lower decks. Therefore, berth 3 in Rødby and berth 1 in Puttgarden will be rebuilt to also load lorries on the upper deck. At the same time, a new lorry storage area will be established in the terminal of Puttgarden.

The vessel has a capacity of 66 freight units, which increases the current capacity by 23%. And the modular construction of the vessel makes it possible to later adjust the vessel in order to also carry cars.

“With the added capacity, we will be able to meet the increasing need from freight customers. In 2021, the number of freight units has already increased by 12%,” says Scandlines’ CEO Carsten Nørland.

“Scandlines has for several years focused on the entire area of sustainability. The hybrid system was a quantum leap in green ferry operations. Scandlines not only operates the world’s largest fleet of hybrid ferries, the system is also being copied worldwide and has been a huge success. Now we are ready to take the next big step and insert the first zero emission ferry. The next generation of ferries is ready to take over on the Puttgarden-Rødby route,” says Chairman of Scandlines’ Supervisory Board Vagn Sørensen.

“NABU welcomes this further major step by the shipping company Scandlines on the way to emission-free shipping. Scandlines not only significantly lowers its own emissions and proves that even larger ships can sail completely without greenhouse gas and air pollutant emissions already today, but also paves the way for climate-neutral shipping with its pioneering role. We are thankful for this courageous step,” said Sönke Diesener shipping expert of NABU, the German Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union.

Length: 147.4 m

Breadth: 25.4 m

Design draft: 5.30 m

Freight capacity: 66 freight units (abt. 1,200 lane meters)

Max. number of passengers: 140

Service speed: 18 knots